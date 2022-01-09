Three of the island's beaches have waters with pollution levels above acceptable bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

GEPA announced that out of 43 samples taken on Jan. 6, the following beaches had higher-than acceptable levels of pollutants:

• Asan Bay Beach

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Talo'fo'fo Bay

• East Hagåtña Bay/Trinchera Beach

The agency also noted that while jellyfish aren't likely to be in Guam waters over the next week or so, they are predicted to be found around Jan. 26-28.