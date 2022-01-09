3 Guam beaches on EPA's watch list

WATCH LIST: White wash creeps up along Talo'fo'fo' Bay on Friday. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

Three of the island's beaches have waters with pollution levels above acceptable bacteriological standards, according to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Download PDF 3 Guam beaches on EPA's watch list

GEPA announced that out of 43 samples taken on Jan. 6, the following beaches had higher-than acceptable levels of pollutants:

• Asan Bay Beach

• Talo'fo'fo Bay

• East Hagåtña Bay/Trinchera Beach

The agency also noted that while jellyfish aren't likely to be in Guam waters over the next week or so, they are predicted to be found around Jan. 26-28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you