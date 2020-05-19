Two of the Legislature's highest-ranking lawmakers are tackling double pay concerns among government workers but are doing so through two separate methods.

The more straightforward of the two is Bill 357-35 from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson. This measure mandates double pay for certain essential employees who remained on duty during the COVID-19 emergency, from Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to PCOR 2, or from March 14 to May 8. The vice speaker also introduced Bill 358-35, which codifies differential pay established by the governor and sets that pay retroactive to March 14.

Nelson notified media of her bills shortly after the governor, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and other lawmakers began a press briefing Monday, in which they announced Bill 359-35. This legislation would grant leave for each hour worked by classified government employees who reported to work from March 20 through May 10.

Eligible employees can earn up to 240 hours of annual leave. Additionally, 120 of those hours can be cashed out.

Bill 359 will use federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. The government of Guam was allotted $117 million from that funding to spend. Bill 357 also allows the governor to use this funding source. However, guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury explicitly considers workforce bonuses an illegible expense, except for hazard pay and overtime.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Bill 359 does not offer a workforce bonus. Nelson has not answered a similar question on the nature of double pay.

Bill 359 isn't sitting well with some of those it's intended to help.

While Guam Federation of Teachers representative Robert Koss joined lawmakers and the governor as the bill was announced in Monday's press conference, certain union members, under the condition of anonymity, told The Guam Daily Post they did not agree with Bill 359.

"A message from my brothers and sisters in blue: We will continue to do our jobs to the best of abilities, but we lost total confidence in this administration, lawmakers, etc. Looking for real leadership in the upcoming elections," certain police officers told the Post. "We are done listening to interpretations, opinions, etc."

GFT has been seeking authorizations from members to explore legal options in light of pay concerns – double pay included. Koss said Bill 359 doesn't negate a lawsuit, and GFT will proceed with taking the government to court – if the Legislature "drops the ball."

The union representative said he has spoken with some members and said they may not fully understand Bill 359.

Essential government workers and GFT have been arguing for double pay, but there are concerns funding might not be enough.

Cash and leave credits combo

"We were informed that funding was short, difficult to come by, and that it was unaffordable," Koss said. "I think this piece of legislation is particularly attractive because it grants employees annual leave for every hour they worked or they get their double pay; it also gives them the opportunity to convert a portion of that to cash."

The Post asked the governor, Barnes and Koss about Bill 357 during the press briefing. Barnes and the governor said they did not know the specifics of the vice speaker's bill at that time. The speaker said what has been worked on with GFT is to see how front-line workers can be paid. They are working closely with the administration because funding will come from the federal CARES Act.

The governor had no position on Bill 357 but said she does believe Bill 359 meets the concerns of front-line workers.

Koss, during the briefing, said he was not aware of any other legislative solution but surmised it would be worked out at the Legislature.

"We just ask that we bring forward a solution that's going to work. If we only have $15 million to spend, then we need to bring forward legislation that's going to solve the problem and be affordable," Koss said.

Who may be eligible

— Bill 357 mandates payment at double the regular rate for GovGuam employees who were required to remain on duty between PCOR 1 and PCOR 2. Eligible employees are those:

who are in direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population infected with or may be reasonably suspected to be infected with COVID-19, such as sworn public safety or law enforcement officers, health care providers, and other positions performing essential critical mission duties;

who may incidentally come into contact with or close physical proximity to a population infected with or may be reasonably suspected to be infected with COVID-19, including employees who are providing humanitarian services or direct assistance to the general public; or

employees whose positions do not allow them to telework and are mandated to perform their job duties at physical worksites predetermined by their agency heads, as required by the government of Guam’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill 357 will be retroactive to March 14.

— Bill 359-35 gives one hour of COVID-19 Heroes Annual Leave to classified employees of the government of Guam occupying permanent positions for every hour worked during the emergency period of March 20 through May 10, provided that the classified employee:

was required to physically report to work during the stated emergency period; and

as a result of the emergency, did not receive any additional compensation, administrative leave, or compensatory time off aside from what was provided for in Executive Order 2020-08 or any applicable hazardous, night, or overtime differential pay.

The bill caps the leave hours at 240 and also allows employees to get up to 120 hours in lump sum compensation.

Barnes and Sens. Jose Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell, Mary Torres and William Castro co-sponsored the bill.