Three of the four people wanted in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation have been captured by Guam police officers.

Nellie Ann Alvarez, 48; Jeremi Topasna Mapote, 36; and Jerald Joseph Alvarez, 30, were located on Wednesday relative to several ongoing investigations, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Louis Julian San Nicolas, 35, remains on the run from authorities.

Savella reminds the community not to approach San Nicolas as he may be armed.

Police released wanted fliers for the four suspects last week, saying they're wanted in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation. Details about the case have not been made public

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call GPD at 671-475-8515/16/17.