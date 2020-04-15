3 businesses team up to donate 25,800 cans of drinking water

Anheuser-Busch, through its local partners Ambros Inc. and Matson Inc., coordinated a donation of more than 25,800 cans of emergency drinking water to the American Red Cross Guam chapter on April 8. The delivery was made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency-Red Cross warehouse.

"With Anheuser-Busch, and Matson's support, the water was staged on Guam for use in times of need, or in crises," said Tom Shimizu, general manager of Ambros Inc.

The donors reached out to Chita Blaise, CEO of the American Red Cross Guam chapter, to ensure the Red Cross had immediate access to the water should the need arise, Shimizu said.

The donation is a part of Anheuser-Busch's #OneTeam movement that encourages support of the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

"Inspired by the heroes that face these day-to-day challenges, we'll continue to work with our partners to find ways to help," Shimizu said.