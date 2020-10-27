Three candidates are competing for the support of 681 registered voters in Umatac, Guam's smallest village with fewer than 800 residents and many of whom are related.

"The two other candidates are my uncles," Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Aguon Quinata said on Monday. "It's up to the people who to vote (for), but I stand on my record of public service."

Quinata, 58, is seeking a third term as Umatac's Republican mayor. He's running against two Democrats: Andy Aguon Santiago and Gilbert Quinata Aguon.

"I think I have a better vision of what Umatac can be," Aguon, 65, said. "I believe in following through with things you started."

Aguon said the cancellation of the primary election meant that instead of only two candidates, there are three vying for a small pool of voters.

"I think if a candidate has 200-plus votes, he can win because I don't think everyone would vote," he said.

In the 2018 general election, Umatac had a 63% voter turnout. Only 498 of the 785 who registered to vote cast their ballot in 2018.

A retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and a retired drinking water testing professional, Aguon said "Umatac is very unique" because about 98% of its population are related to one another, with the rest from other villages.

"I'm confident I will have enough support to win this election, especially if those whom I was able to talk to before the pandemic would vote for me," Aguon said. "If I win, my priority projects would be giving our children things to do when not in school, programs for our manåmko' like taking them to Micronesia Mall if there's no longer a pandemic, and taking care of infrastructure."

Santiago, 71, said he hopes Umatac voters will elect him as the next mayor because he believes he can do "much more," including creating programs for the youth and making good use of the old elementary school as a community center.

Santiago, who retired from the U.S. Navy and a retired ship repair and maintenance professional, said because of social restrictions related to the pandemic, he's limiting his campaigning to social media, distributing flyers and doing motorcades.

Food distribution

Quinata, the incumbent mayor, said the "people of Umatac have always been my priority."

At the time of the interview, Quinata was going house-to-house to help deliver some 500 federally funded food boxes.

They are part of the 13,500 food boxes that Pacific Unlimited, along with Matson Inc., has been distributing to villages and the Catholic Social Service through a contract under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The mayor said they will also distribute on Thursday federally funded food commodities under a program of the Guam Department of Education.