3 carrier sailors flown to Guam after testing COVID-19 positive

Three Navy sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19 were flown to U.S. Naval Base Guam on Sunday.

The sailors will reside in lodging within U.S. Naval Base Guam for the duration of their isolation period in accordance with Navy and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, and will have no contact with the local population, the Navy stated in a press release.

"We greatly appreciate the dedicated support from the government of Guam and the hospitality that the people of Guam continue to show our sailors. U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force and the people of Guam," the Navy stated in the release.

The Theodore Roosevelt, which recently participated in dual-carrier exercises in the South China Sea, remains fully operational, according to the release.

"These sailors continue to be asymptomatic and have been in isolation since their positive test Feb. 14 in accordance with Navy and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 guidance," the Navy stated.

The ship has continued to conduct surveillance testing and no other positives have been identified.

The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines to include mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene and sanitation practices, the Navy stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was informed ahead of time and agreed with moving the sailors off the USS Theodore Roosevelt to seek medical care here on Guam, said governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

"The Navy has instituted strict infection protocols in the same manner as previously done and was successful. Our community continues to be protected. Their continued surveillance in the USS Theodore Roosevelt is doing what it is meant to do," the governor stated. "Testing, contact tracing, and treatment work together to stop the spread of the virus when paired with preventive measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands. I have no issues or concerns with the three sailors receiving care here on Guam. We wish them a speedy recovery."

Close to 1,000 of Theodore Roosevelt's sailors were stricken with COVID-19 last year as the ship sought refuge on Guam.