At least three commissioners within the Consolidated Commission on Utilities do not see themselves supporting any pay raises for Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority managers, should they be brought up following evaluations for seven CCU employees in a meeting today.

Commissioner Simon Sanchez had already stated that he believed it was a bad time to expect pay raises, referring to economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen tens of thousands of residents lose their jobs or get pay cuts.

Newly re-elected Commissioner Judith Guthertz and current Commissioner Mike Limtiaco shared similar sentiments, although Limtiaco leaned more toward the finances of the utilities as his reason.

"I'm going to do my evaluations properly, but I'm not inclined to support any increase at this time," Guthertz said. "The timing is not right. I understand the employees probably deserve it, otherwise they wouldn't get a good evaluation. But in this environment ... I'd like to wait until we get through this COVID virus issue."

Limtiaco said the pandemic has had a huge adverse impact on the island's economy, ratepayers' jobs and their ability to pay utility bills.

"This has impacted the finances of both GPA and GWA. I will base my decision on the current financials and near term financials. Based on the impacts of the pandemic and current financial outlook, I do not foresee approving pay raises," he added.

Chairman Joey Duenas, who also recently won re-election, said he has no preconceived notions on pay raises and will wait until he is able to perform the evaluations.

But while he understands the concerns in the community and that people are hurting, Duenas said pay is not a matter of public opinion.

"Pay is not determined by what people in the community think. It depends on the value that that person brings to the job, in providing that service that the public needs," Duenas said.

"In (the Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority) they're essential. They come before the police department. I know that sounds arrogant, that sounds like you're stupid - no. If you don't have power and water, you don't even have an economy. So that's what I think of pay. It should be based on what that person brings to the job to do that job," he added.

As Duenas said before, pay raises are not guaranteed even with positive job evaluations. It will depend on the will of the CCU.

Francis Santos, another commissioner, had not shared his thoughts on pay raises as of press time.

The evaluations will include the general managers of the power and water utilities and their respective lawyers and chief financial officers, as well as the board secretary.

It will be the first time the CCU will conduct evaluations since the pay-raise controversy in mid-2019, in which the commission was found in violation of the Open Government Law for discussing pay raises behind closed doors.