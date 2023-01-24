Charges were filed against three people after methamphetamine was found in a pair of shoes, which authorities allege was an attempt to bring contraband into the island’s prison facility, according to court documents.

An indictment filed by the Office of the Attorney General names Lanielynn Lenette Arriola, who allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine to an inmate through “incoming” items dropped off at the Department of Corrections Visitor Processing Center on Nov. 21, 2022.

“The defendant was there to deliver items for one of the inmates held at DOC. During the routine screening process a plastic bag that was brought to DOC by the defendant was examined. The bag contained, among other things, a pair of running shoes which had hidden within the inner sole plastic bags which contained, among other things, a white crystal like substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine,” the indictment stated.

A sample of the suspected meth was sent for testing at the Guam Police Department’s central precinct. The result was positive, according to the complaint.

Lanielynn Arriola is also named in a superseding indictment involving possession and promotion of major prison contraband. She was charged along with Joshua Sharp and Leroy Arriola.

The indictment stems from the same date as noted in Lanielynn Arriola’s complaint.

According to the indictment, Sharp, Lanielynn Arriola, and Leroy Arriola each played a role in the attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into DOC.

The first three charges against Sharp are possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Lanielynn Arriola faces three more charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Leroy Arriola was charged with solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony.

“By instructing Lanielynn Lenette Arriola on how to pick up items that were, in fact, major prison contraband from Joshua Sharp for delivery to Benjamin Rabon at the Department of Corrections,” the indictment stated.

Rabon was not charged in the same indictment.