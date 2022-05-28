Three people were charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam in three separate cases of illegal drug possession.

Mason Christopher Skey De Soto, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, De Soto was pulled over by Guam police Thursday night in Tamuning. During a search of his car, police found 1.17 grams of methamphetamine inside multiple baggies and straws and three glass pipes with meth residue.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

De Soto initially denied owning the drugs before later admitting that the drugs were his and that he last smoked meth in November or December of last year, documents state.

Police said De Soto told officers there was a firearm in the car, which was registered to him.

Meth in cop car

In a separate case, Jonathan Cepeda Ninete, 42, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Ninete was pulled over by police Thursday night after he failed to completely stop his motorcycle at an intersection, documents state.

He was taken into custody on a 2015 warrant.

Ninete was taken to the Agat Precinct Command. As officers were about to transfer him to the Central Precinct, police noticed a baggie with meth on the passenger floorboard of the patrol car, court documents state.

An officer closed the door before Ninete was able to get a look at the drugs inside the patrol car, when Ninete allegedly stated, “Whoa, sir, that’s not mine.”

The officer noted the drugs were not in the car prior to him arresting Ninete, and no one else had used the vehicle, documents state.

Stolen car and meth

A third case charged Rudolph Jr. Cruz, 44, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft of an automobile and theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony.

Court documents state a woman reported her car was stolen in Tumon on Thursday night. The woman was able to use her phone to track down the car, which police found at an apartment building in Barrigada.

Cruz allegedly ran out of the car and tried to jump over a fence until officers told him to stop.

Police found a baggie of meth inside his pocket, documents state.

Cruz allegedly admitted that he did not know the car was stolen and that he was only moving it for a friend who was inside the apartment.

He also admitted that he ran because he had meth on him, documents state.

Authorities noted Cruz was on parole for a 2013 case.