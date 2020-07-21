Three people are facing drug-related charges separately in the Superior Court of Guam.

Tong Hyun Yin Kim, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect was pulled over by Guam police in Yigo on Sunday afternoon for having an expired registration sticker.

During a search, the officer found a baggie containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for amphetamines, documents state.

The suspect had an active warrant for a 2015 felony.

In a second incident, police pulled over a car early Sunday morning with a defective headlight and taillight.

Joseph Randolph Garcia Jr. 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state during a search, officers found a glass pipe and a clear baggie with amphetamines.

The suspect, who was the passenger inside the car, allegedly told police, “They are all mine, sir.”

A third drug defendant was arrested after a separate alleged incident in Dededo on Sunday morning.

Sean Ramon Sanchez, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. Police saw the suspect pull out of a handicapped parking spot without a placard.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with brown residue.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a 2019 case involving drug possession and assault on a peace officer.