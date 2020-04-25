Three men face charges after a very distinctive truck went missing and was subsequently traced, thanks in part to an alert cashier and video footage from a store.

A pink 1995 Nissan Hardbody pickup, with a "spider web" crack on the windshield, went missing from the house of a Dedeo resident, according to a magistrate's complaint made Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The man who owns the truck reported last seeing his vehicle about 10 p.m. on April 12 when he parked it in the front of his Dededo residence.

Three days later, the truck owner's aunt, who works as a cashier at a store near the victim's house, called to inform him that she saw his vehicle being driven by an unknown man at the store's parking lot. A review of video footage confirmed that it was the missing truck, as distinguished by its spiderweb-like windshield crack, according to court documents.

The vehicle's license plate had been replaced and it appeared to have been painted gray. The occupants of the vehicle purchased roller paint brushes from the same store, court documents state.

Charged with theft of a motor vehicle were Fermin Vincent Reyes Mendiola, Carlos Anthony Mendiola, and Benne Siguenza Gogue.

Fermin Mendiola told police his uncle Benne Gogue told him to paint the truck gray. Gogue claimed to have no knowledge that the vehicle was stolen and told officers it was Carlos Mendiola who had driven the vehicle up to his residence at Biradan Sasata in Astumbo, Dededo. Carlos Mendiola denied any knowledge as to who brought the vehicle to the residence, court documents state.