Two men and a woman were charged this week with driving under the influence of alcohol after three separate car crashes.

The Office of the Attorney General filed magistrate's complaints charging Henry Riko Lippwe, Erensia Willy and Iustin Katzuda with driving while impaired and vehicular negligence with injuries.

Lippwe, 22, was charged Tuesday in connection to a crash that occurred July 9 and resulted in three people being transported to the hospital and a 2020 Nissan Rogue being flipped upside down after hitting multiple objects, the complaint stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The objects struck included a concrete island, the sidewalk, oncoming lanes of traffic, a metal protective pole and the Guam Power Authority high-voltage box it was guarding, as well as multiple palm trees.

Lippwe was identified as the driver after his mother called the police Nov. 18, before Lippwe admitted to being the driver, court documents allege.

Lippwe was transported to the hospital along with the other occupants of the vehicle, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, while a third occupant, another 17-year-old, was not transported, the complaint stated.

Medical records provided to the police by Lippwe showed all occupants were drunk with high blood alcohol levels. He recalled losing control of the car before the crash and claimed "the road was wet and there was slight rain." Lippwe also admitted he was drinking alcohol prior to the accident, the complaint alleged.

Lippwe was charged with driving while impaired with a child on board and two counts of vehicular negligence with bodily injuries as third-degree felonies, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and reckless driving with property damage as a petty misdemeanor.

Erensia Willy

On Tuesday, police responded to a car crash in Hågat where a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck an unoccupied car. Willy, 38, was identified to be the driver of the truck, documents state.

There was a man in the passenger seat and two minors under the age of 16 were also in the car, according to court documents. Guam Police Department officers reported smelling alcohol on Willy and that she had bloodshot, watery eyes.

One of the minors was treated and transported by medics.

Willy told officers she had "only two" alcoholic beverages and that she was attempting to clean her windshield because the wiper blades were not working, the complaint alleged.

Willy then failed all three sobriety tests performed and a Breathalyzer test resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.178. After the tests, she said she drank "just a six-pack, sir," according to the complaint.

Willy was charged with vehicular negligence with injuries and driving while impaired with child on board as third-degree felonies, two counts of driving while impaired as misdemeanors and reckless driving with injuries.

Iustin Katzuda

On Wednesday afternoon, Katzuda was charged in connection with allegedly crashing a vehicle into a fire hydrant and leaving the scene of the accident.

Guam Police Department officers responded to reports of the accident about 2:40 p.m. behind American Grocery in Dededo, where officers saw a gray Nissan Sentra had crashed into a fire hydrant, with water pouring out onto the street, documents state.

The front passenger of the car told officers Katzuda, the driver of the car, had gone home, and believed Katzuda was drunk because he smelled like alcohol.

Officers then went to a residence on the same street as the accident and the passenger pointed out Katzuda, who was sitting by the front door of the residence.

"Yes I am the driver, sir," Katzuda allegedly told police in a slurred manner while his shirt and shorts were soaking wet, dripping and soiled with dirt and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint filed Friday.

When asked, Katzuda allegedly said he did not have a driver's license and he had drunk "almost a whole bottle of a small bottle of vodka during the last three hours." He also allegedly admitted he was currently under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and that he was involved in an accident.

Katzuda also told police he went home after the crash because he had a warrant and was scared of the police, the complaint stated.

After being taken to the Dededo Precinct, Katzuda took a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a BAC of 0.158.

According to the complaint, Katzuda was on pretrial release for a 2021 DWI case and had been ordered not to consume alcoholic beverages.

Katzuda was charged with driving while impaired and driving while impaired (BAC) as misdemeanors, reckless driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage as petty misdemeanors and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.