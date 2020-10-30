Certain Guam clinics are feeling the ire of Guam residents who found out they have to pay for COVID-19 testing at certain private facilities – even after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the tests are free. Now the clinics are asking the governor to clear up the issue.

"On behalf of IHP Medical Clinic, I ask that you immediately correct your statement telling people that they should not pay for COVID-19 testing because the government is paying for the tests. This is factually wrong and dangerously misleading," Dr. Hieu T. Campus, president of IHP, wrote on Thursday.

"We have never been contacted by your office, we have never been offered a government contract, we have never been offered any money for COVID testing by the government," Campus wrote.

He added that testing at IHP is paid for by the patients or by the patients' health insurance companies.

ExpressCare also has received zero testing supplies and zero financial support for testing from the government of Guam, said a doctor, questioning the administration's statement that local clinics should provide COVID-19 tests for free because they're supported by the government.

Dr. Jitka Lom, owner of ExpressCare clinics, wrote to the governor, saying: “You appear to be inciting people to demand that private clinics test for free, deflecting their anger onto us. You’ve had six months to organize testing! If there was sufficient free testing ExpressCare would not need to fill any gaps.”

“As if our job is not hard enough, we will now spend time convincing people that we really don’t get paid by you and dealing with their anger and disappointment,” she added. “This is no way to build partnership and no way to thank your 'front-liners' – remember that? – Be nice!”

ExpressCare has paid for any supplemental supplies and training on its own, Lom stated, and patients are charged as needed to cover the costs of the tests and the work completed by the clinic on the patients’ behalf.

“For these we charge a collection fee, which covers all the time our staff spend filling out forms, dropping off samples, answering questions, sending work excuses, and documenting symptoms, not to mention offering treatment to keep people out of the hospital,” Lom stated.

Dr. Thomas Shieh stated only certain clinics were provided Abbott ID machines to conduct testing.

Shieh called for transparency when dealing with COVID-19 testing.

“The government of Guam does not pay for all COVID testing on island, especially in the case for work or travel,” he stated. “Your public clarification would be greatly appreciated.”

There was no response from the administration to the letters as of press time.

COVID-19 testing

Lom noted ExpressCare, like other clinics, had set up testing sites “outside in the sun and rain, risking their own health to provide a community service.”

ExpressCare “tested hundreds of people who chose to use our clinic, provided them with support, work notes and treatment when necessary,” she wrote.