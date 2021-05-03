The Department of Public Health and Social Services has received two sets of results from virus samples that have been collected on Guam and have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virus samples were collected between January 2021 and April 2021. To date, a total of 61 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing.

DPHSS received the first set of results on March 19 from the CDC, which confirmed seven of 26 samples identified the B.1.429 California Variant.

DPHSS received the second set of results on May 3 from the CDC, which confirmed three of four samples identified the B.1.1.7 Variant from the United Kingdom. B.1.1.7 is considered a more highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. These virus samples came from travelers tested for SARS-CoV-2 at the government of Guam quarantine facility.

In accordance with DPHSS protocol, these travelers were isolated in the government isolation facility. All arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19 in the QFAC are required to be isolated in the government isolation facility. Additionally, all close contacts to these travelers were quarantined at the QFAC for 14 days before being transferred into the community.

Current results do not provide any evidence of the other Variants of Concern on Guam (P.1-- Brazil/Japan, B.1.351--South Africa, B.1.427--a California Variant of Concern).

