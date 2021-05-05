The Department of Public Health and Social Services has received confirmation that three of four samples from Guam identified the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom. This variant is considered highly transmissible.

These tested samples came from travelers at the government of Guam quarantine facility, according to Public Health.

The testing was conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In accordance with DPHSS protocol, these travelers were quarantined in the government isolation facility. All arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19 in the quarantine facility are required to be isolated in the government isolation facility. Additionally, all close contacts with these travelers were quarantined for 14 days.

Seven of 26 samples from Guam that the CDC tested also were confirmed for the presence of the B.1.429 California variant.

Current results do not provide any evidence of the other variants such as from Brazil, Japan and South Africa, according to the government of Guam. GovGuam reminds the community to remain vigilant:

● Remain home if sick. Keep away from others who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

● Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more from others who are outside of your household.

● Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

● If visiting elderly family members, continue to practice social distancing to protect loved ones.