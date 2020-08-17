The number of people who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Guam has quadrupled over the last several days, compared to the average Guam had been seeing before the spike began.

Of the 12 people who are hospitalized, three are in the intensive care unit, said Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Guam Memorial Hospital has a maximum capacity of five hospital beds for COVID-19 patients needing ICU care, the hospital confirmed through Carrera.

She confirmed that the previously reported 30-year-old man who was on a ventilator also is among the three in the ICU at Guam Memorial Hospital.

On Saturday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been a cause of greater concern for her.

Up until two weeks ago, Guam's hospitalization numbers remained stable at just two to three patients at a time, the governor has said.

The spike in COVID-19 numbers over the past week and the increase in the number of hospitalized patients were among the reasons the governor announced her decision on Friday to restore tighter rules under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

14 more cases

On Sunday, 14 more people were confirmed to have tested positive out of 677 samples tested for COVID-19 through DPHSS, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

During mass testing the day before, 1,476 people showed up for testing at the Yigo gym and at several other sites. Additional test results were not available as of press time.

Guam now has 166 active COVID-19 cases.

"The majority of those who are positive have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic," Carrera said. The following is the breakdown of confirmed cases over the past several days:

• Sunday: 14 cases

• Friday: 25 cases

• Thursday: 28 cases

• Wednesday: 15 cases

• Tuesday: 16 cases

• Monday, Aug. 10: 6 cases

Carrera said health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions, particularly in light of the new restrictions.

PCOR1 has shut down parks and face-to-face classroom learning and has curtailed most business operations.

Malls were closed or open with only some stores operating at limited capacity through takeout or curbside pickup service for certain products.

Guidance for GDOE parents

Guam Department of Education students start the new school year today from home.

Nearly 9,000 of Guam DOE's 29,000 students were supposed to start face-to-face learning but the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers changed that.

"We would like to welcome our students and families to this new school year," Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated. "Thank you to all those who are working together to ensure the safety of our school communities as we continue our mission of teaching and learning through this pandemic."

If parents have not been contacted already, they should expect to receive information directly from their children's schools today regarding instructions for either the home learning online or hard copy instructional models, Fernandez stated. Parents are encouraged to visit their children's school websites often and to ensure they are signed up for PowerSchool and Swift K-12 to receive communications and student information.

For questions during the first day of classes, parents should contact their children's schools directly.

Should there be an issue reaching their children's schools, parents may also contact the central office hotline for assistance at 300-1536 or email info@gdoe.net.

Necessary inconvenience

Local resident Marie Gogue said she was disheartened to hear the high numbers recently. And while the restrictions can be inconvenient, she said she feels the governor did the right thing in declaring PCOR1.

"I think we have to take the necessary precautions," she said. "If it has to be done, it has to be done. If we go into PCOR2 in two weeks, we'll see what the outcome is."

Another resident, Jun Macapagal, said he's worried about the impact of PCOR1 on jobs, "but we need to worry about the safety of the people first."

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, and 345 people have been released from isolation.

Of those cases, 457 are civilians and 59 are military service members.

As a result of the large number of samples collected from community testing sites throughout the island, the official update of results for Aug. 15 will be released as the results become available, according to the Joint Information Center. The following is a breakdown of the number of test samples collected at each testing site on Saturday:

• Yigo gym, 764 test samples

• American Medical Center, 457

• Guam Regional Medical City, 115

• Guam Medical Care, 71

• FHP Health Center, 51

• One Love Pediatrics, 18