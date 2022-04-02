3 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed Friday, 2 Thursday

Three COVID-19-related fatalities were confirmed Friday, raising the pandemic death toll on Guam to 349.

The government of Guam Joint Information Center stated:

• The 347th fatality occurred March 15 at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was a 78-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• The 348th fatality occurred March 18 at GRMC. The patient was a 63-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, and had underlying health conditions.

• The 349th fatality occurred March 22 at St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home. The patient was a 96-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot. The woman had underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, JIC confirmed two deaths:

• The 345th fatality occurred March 25 at GRMC. The patient was a 41-year-old man, unvaccinated, who had underlying health conditions.

• The 346th fatality occurred March 30 at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 70-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her family and the administration “pray for these families, that they find peace and comfort in this difficult time.”

46 new cases

On Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 46 new cases from 747 specimens analyzed March 31.

Guam now has a total of 47,311 officially reported cases, 349 deaths and 813 cases in active isolation.

Public Health also has received results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming that, based on samples sent for genome testing in January, Guam had:

• 36 confirmed cases of BA.1 omicron variant at the time.

• 12 confirmed cases of BA.2, also known as "stealth omicron," so named for the difficulty in tracking it. It is considered a subvariant of omicron.

Sotrovimab not approved for Guam

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added Guam to the list of states and territories where sotrovimab is not authorized for use to treat COVID-19.

According to the FDA, new data shows that the authorized dose of sotrovimab is unlikely to be effective against the BA.2 subvariant.

Community members may still avail themselves of bebtelovimab monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy treatment at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center.

The Northern Region Community Health Center and Southern Region Community Health Center will be closed for vaccination April 2.

Community testing will be offered only at the Northern Region Community Health Center from 9 a.m. to noon April 2.