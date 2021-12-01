3 COVID-19-related deaths in 6 days; patients were unvaccinated

Three COVID-19-related deaths occurred over the past six days, according to the Joint Information Center.

● The 264th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 26. The patient was a 68-year-old woman who was unvaccinated.

● The 265th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Nov. 30.The patient was a 36-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions.

● The 266th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 1. The patient was a 54-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions.

“These tragic passings remind us that the pandemic is not over,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio in a press release. “To their loved ones, our hearts are with you during this most difficult time. With the holidays here and the promise that comes with a new year upon us, we must stay vigilant and stay the course. Continue to practice the three W’s, but also get vaccinated if you haven’t already and get your booster if it’s been six months or more since your last shot. These simple steps save lives and our collective efforts will get us through this together.”

Seven COVID-9 patients are hospitalized at GMH and six were at GRMC.

Not one was in intensive care.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 out of 805 tests performed on Nov. 30. To date, there have been a total of 19,214 officially reported cases, 266 deaths, and 1,560 cases in active isolation.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk score is 0.6, far below the 2.5 safe threshold.