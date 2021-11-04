3 COVID-19-related deaths reported; toll now 245

The deaths of three more Guamanians, two of whom were vaccinated, have been linked to COVID-19 raising the island’s toll to 245.

The Joint Information Center Wednesday night report also noted updates on vaccinating children ages 5-11 and included a special report on how data shows that more unvaccinated people are hospitalized - even as Guam's current situation shows a majority of hospital patients with COVID-19 are vaccinated.

The JIC reported:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• A 42-year-old woman was the 243rd fatality. She had been vaccinated though had other health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 1. She tested positive for COVID-19 that same day.

• The 244th fatality was a 63-year-old man who was partially vaccinated died at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2. He tested positive on Oct. 25. He had underlying health conditions.

• A 58-year-old vaccinated man was the island's 245th COVID-19-related fatality. He died at GMH on Nov. 3. The patient had underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. He tested positive on Oct. 4.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences to the families of three individuals.

“A loved one’s death is a difficult time for us all and for those of us who have lost a loved one to this virus, you know how much more painful it is to lose them in a pandemic," she said. “We will not forget the special people we have lost and to honor their memory, we must not allow ourselves to forgo our personal responsibility in this fight.”

A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is on island to look at Guam’s high COVID-19 cases in spite of also having a high vaccination rate, as well as the dead on arrival cases.

Data on vaccinated

The JIC also reported 47 COVID-19 positive patients at local hospitals - of which 25 are vaccinated and 21 are not. One patient is not eligible. Officials reported that two pediatric patients were at GMH, they are ages 11 and 16.

Eight patients are in the intensive care unit, it's not clear from the report if these patients are vaccinated.

The JIC reported included a special note in response to concerns about increased hospitalizations of people who are vaccinated:

"Based on today's data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be 20 vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 170 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19. The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about nine times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated."

89 new cases

On Wednesday, DPHSS reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 out of 843 tests performed on Nov. 2; 12 cases were identified through contact tracing.

An additional 47 cases were also reported Wednesday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported Nov. 2.

Guam now has 18,410 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 2,431 people in active isolation and the COVID-19 Area Risk Score continues to lower and is now 10.3.

CDC team

The governor also commented on the CDC team’s arrival to help look at Guam’s high COVID-19 case numbers even in light of high vaccination rates.

“This tells us that Guam can contribute to furthering federal research and refining how we all respond to this pandemic. We are committed to ensuring our partners have the resources they need to support this mission, and we look forward to utilizing their data to improve our response efforts,” Leon Guerrero said.

DPHSS Director San Agustin said the team’s findings can provide critical information of Guam’s community transmission as well as dead on arrival cases to prevent “unnecessary loss of life.”

“We are encouraged by the team’s commitment to identify trends, patterns and next steps in our response efforts to mitigate COVID-19 transmission,” he said.

CDC deployed the team following a request from Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The team consists of Medical Epidemiologist Jan White, Senior Microbiologist Duping Zheng, Junior Public Health Advisor Candrita McLemore, and Biostatician Hong Zhou, who will arrive shortly.