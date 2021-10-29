One partially vaccinated and two unvaccinated Guam residents have died of COVID-19-related deaths, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center on Friday, raising the official death toll in this pandemic to 238.

• The 236th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct 14. The patient was a 68-year-old woman was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 237th fatality occurred at GRMC on Thursday. The patient was a 64-year-old man who was partially vaccinated.

• The 238th fatality occurred at GRMC on Thurdsay. The patient was a 57-year-old man who was unvaccinated.

“This pandemic continues to test us, and losing more loved ones to this virus reminds us that we must continue to fight back and protect ourselves and our loved ones from infection,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Let's honor the lives and legacies of all those lost to this disease by staying our course, getting vaccinated and doing everything we can to reduce our risk of exposure.”

The governor extended her family's condolences to the grieving families.

Emergency declaration extended

On Friday, the governor signed another executive order extending the public health emergency for an additional 30 days. The public health emergency is now scheduled to expire on Nov. 29.

There were 57 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Six patients were in intensive care. At least 27 of the patients were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 out of 889 tests performed on Oct. 28. Forty cases were identified through contact tracing. There have been a total of 18,151 officially reported COVID-19 cases.