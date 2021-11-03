Guam now has 245 COVID-19 related fatalities as the Joint Information Center reported three more people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The JIC's Wednesday night report also noted updates on vaccinating children ages 5-11 and included a special report on how data shows that more unvaccinated people are hospitalized - even as Guam's current situation shows a majority of hospital patients with COVID-19 are vaccinated.

Additionally, two of the three Guamanians who recently died are vaccinated. The JIC reported:

• A 42-year-old woman was the 243rd fatality. She had been vaccinated though had other health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 1. She tested positive for COVID-19 that same day, the JIC reported.

• The 244th fatality was a 63-year-old man who was partially vaccinated died at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2. He had tested positive on Oct. 25. He had underlying health conditions.

• A 58-year-old vaccinated man was the island's 245th COVID-19-related fatality. He died at GMH on Nov. 3. The patient had underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. He tested positive on Oct. 4.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended condolences to the families of three individuals.

“A loved one’s death is a difficult time for us all and for those of us who have lost a loved one to this virus, you know how much more painful it is to lose them in a pandemic," she said. “We will not forget the special people we have lost and to honor their memory, we must not allow ourselves to forgo our personal responsibility in this fight.”

Data on vaccinated

The JIC also reported 47 COVID-19 positive patients at local hospitals - of these patients 25 are vaccinated and 21 are not. One patient is not eligible. Officials had reported that two pediatric patients were at GMH, they are ages 11 and 16.

Eight patients are in the intensive care unit, it's not clear from the report if these patients are vaccinated.

The JIC reported included a special note in response to concerns about increased hospitalizations of people who are vaccinated:

"Based on today's data, if we were to compare two hypothetical populations of 100,000 people each, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, there would be 20 vaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 170 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID- 19. The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is about nine times higher for the unvaccinated as compared to the vaccinated."

Vaccination kids ages 5-11

Health officials also are preparing to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded vaccine recommendations to children 5 to 11 years old.

The expansion is based on a CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children in this age group be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. According to the CDC, COVID-19 infections in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and long-term complications, such as “long COVID,” in which symptoms can linger for months.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Guam Immunization Program in the third week of October placed an order of 7,500 pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Shipments of those vaccines are scheduled to begin this week and are expected to arrive next week.

Meanwhile, meetings and discussions are underway with key stakeholders, including the Guam Department of Education, Catholic schools, private and Charter schools to plan for school-based immunization of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS has been in communications with enrolled providers to plan for expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.

89 new cases

On Wednesday, DPHSS reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 out of 843 tests performed on Nov. 2; 12 cases were identified through contact tracing.

An additional 47 cases were also reported Wednesday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported Nov. 2.

Guam now has 18,410 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 2,431 people in active isolation and the COVID-19 Area Risk Score continues to lower and is now 10.3.