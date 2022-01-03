The deaths of three more Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19. The three patients were vaccinated, according to the Joint Information Center. The island's COVID-19-related fatalities is now 273.

• The 271st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 24, 2021. The patient was a 76-year-old woman who suffered from underlying health conditions. She tested positive on December 24, 2021.

• The 272nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 31, 2021. The patient was a 58-year-old man who tested positive that day.

• The 273rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Jan. 1, 2022. The patient was a 47-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 2, 2022.

The governor offered condolences to the families on behalf of herself, first gentleman Jeff Cooke and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“With each passing, we are reminded once again about how precious life is and how in a moment’s notice it can all be taken away," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Show your loved ones how much you love them every chance you get. Let’s lift each other up as we look toward a new year and hope for brighter days ahead.”

Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. Anyone feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or who maybe just needs to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Warning signs

Officials urge residents to be aware of emergency warning signs for COVID-19.

"Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face," the report states.

Individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.