As three more COVID-19-related deaths occurred on Guam Saturday and Sunday morning, Guam Memorial Hospital continues to cope with a high hospitalization rate.

Guam's overall COVID-19 positivity rate was 20% as of Sunday's results, up from 14% last week.

The latest overall test results showed 58 newly confirmed COVID cases out of 288 tested, according to the Joint Information Center.

GMH had 56 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday, still nearly double the total from about a month ago but slightly down compared to more than 60 just last week. Ten patients were in GMH's intensive care unit. Five were on ventilators for breathing support.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam had three COVID-19 patients. Two were in the ICU.

Guam Regional Medical City had four COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, with one in the ICU.

Guam's 65th fatality occurred at GRMC about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Joint Information Center. The patient was a 47-year-old woman. She was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

The 66th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH about 2:27 a.m. Sunday. The patient was a 57-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

"This morning, we learned of two more souls lost to COVID-19. Though our losses have become frequent, we can never fully comprehend the pain and suffering caused by this virus. To their families, friends and those they loved, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action. Let us work so that these souls would not have passed in vain."

Guam's 64th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The patient was a 57-year-old man with underlying comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 6 and tested positive upon admission.

Door-to-door testing to continue in Yigo

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue door-to-door testing at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions in Yigo this morning.

On Thursday, 48 people out of 124 who were swabbed, or 39%, tested positive.

On Friday, 33, or 19%, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the two subdivisions out of 167 tested.

Public Health has set up a command post and mobile lab at the Yigo testing site.

Rev and Tax, GHURA employees test positive

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will continue operations this week even after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Working with DPHSS, DRT previously instituted alternating work group schedules, often referred to as "bubbles," to comply with health and safety protocols, JIC stated. This has helped ensure continuity of services in the event of potential or actual exposure, JIC added.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Section 8 office will be closed today after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

3 more Port employees test positive

Three more Port Authority of Guam employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three additional positive cases include two identified through the Port's Contact Tracing Team as being close contacts of a previous case. The Port's Contact Tracing Team identified 14 Port employees as close contacts of those two cases. They are scheduled to be tested on Tuesday at Public Health.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio stated in a press release that the third positive case involves an employee who was exposed by someone outside of the Port who was identified by the DPHSS Contact Tracing Team.

The latest positive cases bring the Port's total COVID-19 positive results to 18 Port employees.