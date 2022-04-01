Three COVID-19-related fatalities were confirmed today.

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center stated:

• The 347th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 15, 2022. The patient was a 78-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 348th fatality occurred at GRMC on March 18. The patient was a 63-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated, received a booster, and had underlying health conditions.

• The 349th fatality occurred at St. Dominic’s on March 22. The patient was a 96-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot. The woman had underlying health conditions.

On Thursday, JIC confirmed two deaths:

• The 345th fatality occurred at the GRMC on March 25. The patient was a 41-year-old man, unvaccinated, who had underlying health conditions.

• The 346th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 30. The patient was a 70-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her family and the administration “pray for these families, that they find peace and comfort in this difficult time.”

“While we pursue the gradual lifting of the remaining restrictions, we urge our community to continue exercising great caution and care among our most vulnerable.”

46 new cases

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 46 new cases from 747 specimens analyzed on March 31.

Guam now has a total of 47,311 officially reported cases, 349 deaths, and 813 cases in active isolation.

Public Health has also received results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming that based on samples sent for genome testing in January, Guam had:

• 36 confirmed cases of BA.1 omicron variant at the time.

• 12 confirmed cases of BA.2 also known as "stealth omicron," so named for the difficulty to track it, and is considered a subvariant of omicron.

To date, 676 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Hawaii DOH State Lab Division for genome sequencing.

Sotrovimab not approved for Guam

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added Guam to the list of states and territories where sotrovimab is not authorized for use to treat COVID-19 at this time.

According to the FDA, new data shows that the authorized dose of sotrovimab is unlikely to be effective against the BA.2 sub-variant.

The community may still avail themselves of bebtelovimab monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy treatment at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center.

The Northern Region Community Health Center and Southern Region Community Health Center will be closed for vaccination April 2.

Community testing will only be offered at the Northern Region Community Health Center on April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.