3-day-old baby part of new admissions in homeless shelter

A family of six is the latest to be admitted into the island's emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm Maite, bringing the total to 84. The youngest among them is only 3 days old, according to Diana Calvo of Catholic Social Service.

An individual at Global Dorm had died, allowing the shelter to accommodate the family with the baby.

"We did have one person pass away over the weekend, so that freed up a unit and that's where we housed that family. ... Their youngest child is only 3 days old," Calvo said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the vice-chairman of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, said the deceased was someone who was released from Guam Memorial Hospital, but he did not know the person's age or cause of death. Hofmann did say the death was not related to COVID-19.

He was also unsure if the individual died inside Global Dorm. CSS had been caring for the man as a client. The person's family was informed and claimed the body, he added.

There had been two more discharges from the shelter after CSS helped expedite their housing.

Calvo did share some concern about common areas at the shelter, considering Guam is under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

"CSS normally has a transition plan for quarantine plan before we have them come into a congregate setting. That's obviously not available with the dorm. So we're still trying to figure how can we ensure the new admissions self-isolate. It's difficult because there's congregate bathrooms," Calvo said.

Thirty-four clients at the shelter have been tested but the results are still pending, according to Hofmann. Testing for street homeless is also being explored, he added.

An additional facility is being sought. There is one offeror for a facility in Tamuning. The offeror was supposed to submit a quote and that is being followed up on, according to the council discussion Thursday.