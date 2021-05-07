3 days, 3 deaths linked to pandemic

Guam's death toll in the more than yearlong COVID-19 pandemic has risen to 139.

The death confirmed on Thursday was of a 70-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The elderly man was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission.

He died that same day, but the government needed more time to reach the next of kin. The public confirmation of his death came after the COVID-19-related death announcement about another patient on Wednesday, according to the governor's office.

The man's death on Tuesday marked the third COVID-19-related fatality in three days.

On Wednesday morning, a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at Guam Regional Medical City, becoming the 138th death.

Although the 54-year-old man's death on Wednesday occurred before the death of the 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the government does not intend to renumber the deaths.

On Monday, the first of the three COVID-19-related fatalities occurred at GRMC.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions, the government confirmed.

And the recent deaths had one thing in common: They were patients who didn't get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

'Vaccines save lives'

"In order to overcome this pandemic, all of us must do what we can to prevent further spread. I was saddened to learn that none of these recent passings were vaccinated. To the people of Guam, please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your family. Vaccines save lives," according to the governor after she offered condolences to the family of the 70-year-old.

"Our grief continues as we mourn the loss of another to COVID-19. Jeff, Josh, and I offer his family and friends our sincerest condolences and sympathies. Though he is gone from our sight, his memory lives on in those who knew him," the governor said.

4 new cases of COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 324 tests performed Wednesday.

To date, there have been a total of 8,020 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There were 98 cases in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.1.

The government of Guam aims to keep a sustained risk score of below 2.5. Although still well below the threshold, the risk score has nearly doubled the past few weeks.

California, UK variants

It's been previously confirmed that several Guam-bound travelers tested positive for the COVID-19 California variant in March.

Guam also recently had a few cases of the United Kingdom variant, which Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical officer at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, previously described as about 50% more transmissible and able to cause more severe symptoms compared to the original SARS-CoV-2. This U.K. variant was found in samples from three people who were under quarantine at the government of Guam-designated facility. One person had flown in from the U.S. mainland and the other two cases were a family who had visited the Philippines.

Cabrera voiced confidence the infection was limited to the travelers who carried the variant.

“We are extremely confident that none of those cases (infected) the community,” he said.

The passengers who had the U.K. variant were moved to the isolation facility, a JIC report stated. Additionally, all close contacts to these travelers were quarantined at the government facility for 14 days before being allowed into the community, GovGuam has previously stated.

Travel to India

GovGuam health officials are also waiting for results from test samples taken from one of two Guam Memorial Hospital doctors who traveled to India. The doctors were vaccinated and tested negative prior to the return flight. However, shortly after returning to Guam, the doctors started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and then tested positive for COVID-19.

A variant found in India also has been reported to be a fast spreader.

India has recorded the world’s sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines, Reuters reported.

"Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in some 17 countries, raising global concern," Reuters reported.