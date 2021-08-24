Officers with the Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating three fatal car crashes reported over the past week.

The latest death was confirmed by authorities on Monday after a woman, 49, who was hit by pickup on Aug. 18 died over the weekend.

The woman was walking on the inner southbound lane of Route 16 in Harmon when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma headed in the same direction hit her, police said.

A second deadly crash under investigation was reported on Aug. 19 along Route 15 in Yigo.

A woman who was driving a Nissan Kicks died after her vehicle collided with a Buick Rendezvous.

A girl, who was a passenger inside the Nissan, was treated for her injuries at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Police have not provided additional information on the man who was in the Buick. The Guam Fire Department reported that when medics arrived at the scene, he was unconscious and unresponsive and was rushed to a hospital, Post files state.

Then, on Sunday, a man involved in a serious car crash in Sinajana died at Naval Hospital Guam.

The crash happened along Route 4 near the Cha’ot Bridge around 10:30 p.m.

Police said he was driving a beige Toyota Corolla headed south when he collided with a blue Toyota Highlander SUV that was going in the opposite direction.