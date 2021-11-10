Three more deaths from earlier this year, including one from March, have been linked to COVID-19, officials reported on Wednesday.

The Joint Information Center reported the three deaths on Wednesday evening, only saying they were “previously unreported COVID-19-related fatalities which occurred earlier this year in March, September, and October.” It’s unclear from the press release, why they weren’t reported sooner.

The JIC listed the following:

• The 256th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) on March 10. The patient was a 90-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had other health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 8.

• The 257th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 30. The patient was a 74-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had other health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 18.

• The 258th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 23. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 11.

The governor sends condolences to their families and friends on behalf of her family and the administration.

“As we work toward getting more vaccinated in the community, including our children, we look forward to any decline in hospitalization numbers and of course, tragic deaths,” she said. “While many people are able to recover with no issues, we must protect our most vulnerable by helping to stop the spread of this virus with our continued efforts.”

Previously unreported

It follows a recent announcement noting previously unreported COVID-19 related fatalities.

On Tuesday, the JIC noted a fatalities on Sept. 11, Oct. 10, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 were also linked to COVID-19.

The JIC also sent a correction, saying a 72-year-old man who died on Nov. 5 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was, in fact, vaccinated. The Nov. 9 JIC report stated he was not vaccinated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will hold a vaccination clinic on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Governor, Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex, Adelup. It will begin right after the Veterans Day Ceremony is concluded.

All veterans are invited to get vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccination or a booster dose, the JIC states. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID.

While testing for the community as well as government employees who don’t want to be vaccinated, DPHSS officials report fewer tests are being conducted. There are about 816 tests conducted per day.

The good news, according to the JIC, is the rate of positive results also has decreased - from 13% in recent weeks to 7.5% this week.