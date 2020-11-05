3 deaths linked to COVID-19 occur in 1 day

Guam lost three lives to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Joint Information Center confirmed:

• Guam's 82nd COVID-19-related death occurred at 4:06 p.m. The patient was a 55-year-old man with underlying conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 20 after testing positive at a private clinic earlier that day.

• The 83rd COVID-19-related death also occurred at GMH, at 8:27 p.m. The patient was a 55-year-old man with comorbidities that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 20.

• A 49-year-old man is the 81st Guam death linked to COVID-19. The man had underlying health conditions that were further compounded by the respiratory illness.

"As we lose more of our neighbors to this virus, we must not forget that life is stronger than any destruction of it. Our commitment to ourselves and each other is the only way we can overcome this pandemic," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Today, and everyday, make a promise to yourself to do what is necessary and right for our island."

Outreach on Nov. 7

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding a COVID-19 community outreach event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo.

The free test will be administered to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

Residents may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center at 671-635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment for testing.