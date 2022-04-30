Three people were charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with illegal drug possession in two separate cases.

Denard Jovan Reyes Atalig, 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license as a violation.

Court documents state Atalig was pulled over for speeding Thursday morning in Chalan Pago.

During a search, officers found four baggies containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth, the prosecution stated in court documents.

In a separate case, Mark Christian Bautista Leodones, 37, and Darlene Mae Palacios Halstead, 36, were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police stopped a vehicle early Thursday morning for not having a license plate on its front bumper.

Leodones and Halstead were inside the car with two others.

Police recognized Leodones from previous drug-related arrests, court documents state.

Officers searched the car and found multiple broken glass pipes and a large glass pipe with meth, documents state.

Halstead allegedly told police she does not smoke meth but fixes the pipes as a way to make money.

She was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, but was discharged after refusing to comply with hospital staff, documents state.

At the police precinct in Tumon, Halstead allegedly demanded to be released while she kicked the holding cells, documents state. Police used leg restraints to prevent her from harming herself against the metal bars.

She was additionally charged with obstructing governmental functions as a misdemeanor.