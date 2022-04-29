Three people were charged with illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

Denard Jovan Reyes Atalig, 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license as a violation.

Court documents state the suspect was pulled over for allegedly speeding in Chalan Pago on Thursday morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During a search, officers found four baggies with methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth, the prosecution in court documents state.

In a separate case, Mark Christian Bautista Leodones, 37, and Darlene Mae Palacios Halstead, 36, were charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police stopped a vehicle early Thursday morning for not having a license plate on its front bumper.

The two suspects were among four people inside the car.

Authorities recognized Leodones from previous drug-related arrests, court documents state.

Officers searched the car and noticed multiple broken glass pipes and a large glass pipe with meth, documents state.

Halstead allegedly told police she does not smoke meth but fixes pipes as a way to make money.

While in custody, Halstead was taken to the hospital after complaining of pains but was discharged after refusing to comply with the hospital staff, documents state.

At the precinct in Tumon, she allegedly demanded to be released while she kicked the holding cells, documents state. Police had to use leg restraints to prevent her from harming herself against the metal bars.

She was additionally charged with obstructing governmental functions as a misdemeanor.