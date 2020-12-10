Luis P. Untalan Middle School, J.P. Torres Success Academy and Finegayan Elementary School are the first three schools to have completed virtual accreditation visits at the Guam Department of Education.

Among the trio, UMS was the first to complete its visit on Wednesday.

The process began Monday, but was initially scheduled for the week before, and even before that, was supposed to take place in March, according to Juvy Carino, the UMS accreditation coordinator.

"It's not new for us to undergo accreditation but a virtual one is quite different. They handled it very well," UMS principal Agnes Guerrero said regarding her team's performance. "In fact, the accreditation visiting chair commended the school and recommended that we share what we have done and how we organized the process."

Nonvirtual visits are normally accompanied by a ceremony. The school also makes sure that facilities are available and that the visiting team has lodging and transportation, according to Carino.

The team would also have an accreditation room to review evidence submitted by the school. This time, the school had to make sure that information was available virtually, and was both accessible and secure, Carino said.

"So we had an accreditation portal created that was jumping off our school website," she said. "And we needed to make sure it was secure so the visiting committee was given GDOE email in order to be part of our network."

Accreditation coordinator Rozalyn Pama said the school had to create virtual campus tour videos, as accreditation also involves touring school facilities to determine if they are safe for students. Teachers had to record their online classrooms to show the accreditation team how virtual learning was progressing.

When asked how they felt now that the visit is complete, all three officials said "relief."