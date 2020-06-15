3 hikers rescued from Pagat Cave

RECENT RESCUE: A Guam Fire Department rescue team is shown conducting a rescue a week ago. Three hikers were rescued Sunday evening after being reported lost earlier in the afternoon. Post file photo

Three men in their 30s were rescued from Pagat Cave in Mangilao on Sunday evening, the Guam Fire Department reported.

A search for the hikers was launched at 4:33 p.m. after another hiker who had been reported missing made it to safety and shared information that there were three others from a different group who were also lost.

The Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 assisted to transport the hikers, who were experiencing cramping and dehydration, stated GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

At 7:09 p.m., an HSC-25 helicopter and its crew had hoisted all three hikers, who were then brought to Naval Hospital Guam, according to GFD.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you