3 hikers rescued from Pagat Cave

Three men in their 30s were rescued from Pagat Cave in Mangilao on Sunday evening, the Guam Fire Department reported.

A search for the hikers was launched at 4:33 p.m. after another hiker who had been reported missing made it to safety and shared information that there were three others from a different group who were also lost.

The Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 assisted to transport the hikers, who were experiencing cramping and dehydration, stated GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

At 7:09 p.m., an HSC-25 helicopter and its crew had hoisted all three hikers, who were then brought to Naval Hospital Guam, according to GFD.