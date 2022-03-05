Three people charged in connection with a stabbing in Ordot last month have been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

The indictments were handed down late Thursday against Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 42.

Axcell and Sablan each were charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Feb. 21, the victim told police he was dropped off at a home in Ordot to play darts for money.

The victim was eventually lured to a room where he allegedly was attacked by the suspects, repeatedly stabbed with a knife and robbed.

The victim was able to escape and wave down a police officer who was patrolling the area, court documents state.