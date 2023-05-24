3 injured in 3-car crash near Adelup

Three individuals were hospitalized after the Guam Fire Department responded to a three-car crash at 9:44 a.m. Monday, according to GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Reilly stated the crash occurred on Marine Corps Drive "just south of Adelup, also known as 'Dead Man's Curve,'" which is on the border of the village of Asan.

As a result of the crash, three people were taken to different hospitals. One was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital and two were transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, Reilly added.

He did not have information about the ages and genders of the patients.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella told The Guam Daily Post the collision was nonfatal.