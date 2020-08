One child and two adults were injured when the semi-concrete structure they were living in caught fire this morning.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said units were able to contain the blaze at a home on Chalan Kilites in Astumbo.

The three individuals were transpotted to to Guam Regional Medical City to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Reilly said fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.