3 men, adrift for hours after boat capsized, rescued at sea

Three Saipan fishermen are back on solid ground after their boat capsized 5 miles south of Sarigan island, about 234 miles from Guam, leaving them barely above water for several hours.

A release from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety stated that a distress call came in around 4:03 a.m. Tuesday.

The boat operator and two friends left Saipan on Monday morning to go fishing.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the boat operator noticed the vessel was taking in a lot of water, and within a minute, the vessel began to capsize, according to DPS.

The boat operator used a satellite phone to call a friend to let him know the boat had capsized.

The friend then called for police assistance.

DPS' Boating Safety Section also dispatched the Zodiac boat from Saipan.

The APL Saipan cargo ship was en route to Saipan when it received the distress call from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam around 6:45 a.m.

APL Guam General Manager Charlie Hermosa said the cargo ship immediately diverted course.

“We went to the general location of where the Coast Guard had pinned them to be. Once the APL Saipan diverted, they were able to spot what looked like three gentlemen that were on top of their boat that capsized,” Hermosa said.

Hermosa said sea conditions at the time of the incident were somewhat choppy.

“The pictures are pretty dramatic with them sitting on top of probably the last portion of the ship that was sticking out. If they were out there for eight hours, you could imagine what they were doing to ensure they were staying above water. I mean, they had a small space, but they did it. But like the captain said, they were extremely tired and hungry. So really they were able to take care of them and let them rest,” Hermosa said.

The diversion took four to six hours, but APL Saipan was more than happy to assist in the rescue.

“We supported in taking on the three individuals on board, and we were able to feed them. We believe they were out there for almost eight hours,” Hermosa said. "So we were able to take them on board, give them blankets and feed them. They were able to rest up and were brought to Saipan.”

According to Hermosa, APL Saipan Capt. Robert Soley reported that the fishermen were grateful and extremely tired from the ordeal.

CNMI DPS reported that the cargo ship arrived on Saipan around 3:30 p.m., the same day with the three fishermen on board. All three fishermen stated they were OK and did not have any injuries.

Hermosa said APL Saipan is grateful to be of assistance despite any delays to their schedule.

“If we ever have an opportunity like that, obviously the safety of our crew and our ability to save lives is our No. 1 priority. Even though we may arrive a little late to our destination, we hope the community understands because we would do this for anyone as long as we are providing assistance. We are always grateful for the opportunity to be able to support and get involved in a humanitarian type of relief,” Hermosa said.

An investigation into what caused the boat to capsize is underway.