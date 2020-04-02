3 men arrested in gas station robbery case

Three men were arrested on Tuesday night after police investigated an alleged robbery at a Shell service station on Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning. The suspects ran off with money, cigarettes and a case of beer, the according to police.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said SWAT and patrol officers responded to a reported robbery just before 9 p.m.

A man had entered the store wearing a black shirt and walked around. A second man entered with a cloth covering his face. Carrying a knife, the second man demanded money and cigarettes from the store attendant, police stated.

The man wearing the black shirt grabbed a case of beer and ran out of the store, according to Tapao.

Both men were seen running toward KFC in Tamuning.

Responding officers immediately searched the area and were able to locate the suspects at the Hemlani Commercial Center Apartments in Tamuning. They were later transported to the Tumon Precinct Command for interviews and processing.

Akidro Setic, 24, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, terrorizing and conspiracy.

Javick Chutaro, 20, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and theft.

Police also arrested Kunia Kiosi, 29, and charged him with guilt established by complicity and conspiracy.