Three men arrested on suspicion of illegally landing on Guam by boat were charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Zhicong Huang, 38; Guo Qin She, 54; and Fu Li; 30, who are all male Chinese nationals, were each charged in connection to arriving on Guam through illegal ports of entry without receiving permission.

According to the magistrate's complaints filed in the Superior Court of Guam, officers dispatched in the area of Ritidian Point April 19 met with Huang and another man who told officers they traveled from Rota to Guam.

Huang and the other person said their passports were in the custody of Saipan immigration officials.

Huang further said he alone piloted an inflatable skiff and communicated with people in Guam prior to the landing, the complaint states.

Three months later, on July 23, officers were dispatched again to Ritidian Point where they found six Chinese nationals "disembarking" a vessel registered in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the complaint stated.

She claimed ownership of the boat and provided a bill of sale before signing an abandonment form, according to the complaint.

One of the passengers said the vessel was bought for $22,000 by the group and they could not find work in Saipan. The passenger said he did not know anyone in Guam, the complaint stated.

Two days later, officers found Li at the Hagåtña boat basin with seven Chinese nationals near a vessel registered in the CNMI.

Li was determined to be the captain and buyer of the boat, but later said the group paid $20,000 for it before leaving Saipan.

The passengers said they couldn't find work in Saipan and Li added he did not know anyone in Guam, according to the complaint.

Huang, She and Li were discovered not to have sought clearance, and there was no manifest delivered to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

The three men were charged with failure to acquire clearance requirements, failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer and prohibited unloading as misdemeanors.

The three men were arrested by the multiagency task force established due to the rise of unlawful entries by boat.

With the three arrests, the task force has arrested and the Guam Attorney General's Office has subsequently charged nine individuals, all Chinese nationals, in connection to their arrivals.