3 military construction projects worth $137M awarded

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific announced the recent awards of three task orders for construction projects on Guam:

• A $62 million project was awarded April 28 to Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California, for the construction of a Marine Expeditionary Brigade Enablers facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The work to be performed will provide a primary operating force at the base. The facility will have administrative, supply, direct support and maintenance spaces to support the mission of the Third MEB.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.