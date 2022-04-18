3 months after receiving assault complaint against doctor, no case lodged with court

The sexual assault complaint involving a local doctor has apparently seen no movement in a court of law. In fact, no criminal case has been lodged.

The complaint involves the alleged 2021 sexual assault of a woman under the medical care of Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, a local doctor with a history of similar allegations in Guam and in the mainland United States.

The woman was the first alleged victim on island to come forward with accusations. She filed complaints against Akoma with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and the Guam Police Department.

While the medical board is still investigating, the police department completed its criminal investigation and forwarded it to the Office of the Attorney General in January, three months ago.

"This still remains the current status," said OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

She reiterated the following response sent to The Guam Daily Post on Jan. 12:

"We communicate with the victims and provide updates directly to them. We are limited in our response to the media because there is currently no case lodged with the court, and I am unable to say at this time how or if a criminal case will move forward. We will continue to provide updates to the victim."

The complainant has been in communication with a government victim's advocate but has not had any contact from OAG or Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan, despite her multiple attempts to follow up on the status of her case.

With no case lodged with the Superior Court of Guam, the Post asked the OAG how much time is left to act on the complaint.

"The OAG has up to one year to lodge misdemeanor charges and three years for felony charges," Charfauros said.

According to Charfauros, there are several protocols that are followed after police forward a case to the OAG.

"A notice to appear can be issued to individuals who are booked and released, which is part of the criminal justice process. Other times, charges are presented to a grand jury and if an indictment is produced, the judge can issue a summons or warrant. Also a routine part of the criminal justice process," Charfauros said.

However, not all cases go before a grand jury – only those involving felony charges. In the 2021 sexual assault complaint, police classified the case as a misdemeanor and no arrests were made.

At this time, it is unclear whether the OAG will be pursuing criminal charges against Akoma. However, Charfauros confirmed that contact would be made with the victim if the case is not to be lodged with the court. The time frame to provide that information to the victim is laid out by the charges.

Although there has not been any movement on the woman's complaint in the courts, the GBME issued a patient restriction on Akoma's license. The restriction calls for a chaperone to be present at all times Akoma is with a female patient. The restriction remains in place for the duration of the investigation into the 2021 complaint.

The decision was made in light of the history of complaints against Akoma.

Prior to the 2021 complaint, Akoma had settled a case with IHP Medical Group, in which an IHP staffer accused Akoma of making inappropriate comments and touching her inappropriately.

The GBME, on Aug. 8, 2021, unanimously voted there was no violation of the Physicians Practice Act. However concern was expressed about Akoma's lengthy history of workplace boundary issues, according to Post files.

Earlier allegations

IHP was Akoma's first place of employment after he left the states following similar allegations in 2017.

Akoma left Iowa for Guam following allegations of sexual misconduct against him that led the state's medical board to require that a female chaperone accompany him when seeing patients in the state.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Akoma signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.

The settlement agreement alleges "unwanted sexual comments" and "unwanted sexual advances" toward female co-workers. He is also alleged to have "violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients."

Akoma had previously indicated that the allegations in the states carried no merit and were put forward by his ex-wife.