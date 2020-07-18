Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed Friday former first lady Joanne Camacho will start her new job as deputy director at the Guam Economic Development Authority on Aug. 1.

"We're very excited to have her on board. She's got some really great ideas and if people know first lady Joanne Camacho, she's a go-getter. She lights a fire under people and we're going to see some really good economic development moving forward," the governor said. Camacho fills the seat vacated by Ricky Hernandez, who moved to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

Camacho was a manager at travel retailer DFS and at the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The governor also confirmed Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui will hold a dual role as head of the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense while Tim Aguon is on detail at the Guam Veterans Affairs Office. Aguon is filling a spot vacated by former Police Chief Fred Bordallo, who is running for senator as a Democrat.

These changes followed a shuffle of other Cabinet officials in the administration.

• The governor's son-in-law, Haig Huynh, who served as her legal counsel, recently resigned.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey retired on July 3.

• Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned June 22.

• Pilar Laguana retired on May 30 from her post as the Guam Visitors Bureau president.

• Department of Parks and Recreation acting Director John Burch was transferred to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission on June 22. Burch was appointed to DPR after the resignation of Richard Ybanez in February.

• Tony Babauta resigned as chief of staff in May.

• Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Bobby Alvarez resigned on May 31.