Three more fatalities were reported this evening by the Joint Information Center.

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 73rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 76-year-old female with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. She tested positive on Oct. 15, but no information was available on hospital admission date.

The 74th COVID-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 12:12 p.m. The patient was a 88-year-old male with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 11 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 75th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at USNH at approximately 4:24 p.m. The patient was a 74-year-old male with underlying health conditions, complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to USNH on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

“No words can truly express the heartfelt sorrow that we all feel for the passing of a loved one. To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “There will come a day when social distancing and wearing a mask will no longer be required, but we don't anticipate that day to come soon. Please do whatever is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning.”

Cumulative results

To date, there have been a total of 4,336 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 75 deaths, 1,658 cases in active isolation and 2,603 not in active isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services releases the official COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report on weekdays. Cases officially reported to DPHSS on Monday reflect results confirmed from Friday to Sunday.

An additional 120 cases of COVID-19 were officially reported to DPHSS today. These 120 cases were confirmed over a three day period, between Oct. 23-25, 2020.

From Oct. 23-25, a total of 195 new cases of COVID-19 were officially reported. Seventy-five of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, 2020 and reflect results reported from DPHSS. The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

• 87 on Oct. 23

• 92 on Oct. 24

• 16 on Oct. 25

Of the 195 cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the U.S. and was identified in quarantine.