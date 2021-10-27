3 more COVID-19-related fatalities reported; death toll 230

The recent deaths of three Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the island’s total number of pandemic-related fatalities to 230.

The Joint Information Center reported:

- A 51-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 7 died at Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 20. He was not vaccinated. JIC didn’t say whether he had any underlying medical conditions. He is listed as the 228th fatality.

- A 72-year-old woman died at GMH on Oct. 25. She had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 12. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She is listed as the 229th fatality.

- The 230th COVID-19-related fatality was a 96-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Oct. 26. She was partially vaccinated and was reported to have had underlying health conditions. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 15.

"To their family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "The notice of other members of our community lost while battling this virus is a stark reminder that this is not ‘just the flu.’ Protect yourselves against this deadly virus by getting vaccinated and taking precautions seriously. Let’s not let our guard down."

The number of new cases as well as tests reported on Tuesday was slightly higher than previous days with 152 new cases out of 1,334 tests performed on Oct. 25. That’s a positivity rate of about 11%. There were 41 cases identified through contact tracing.

According to JIC, Guam has recorded 17,823 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the island in March 2020.

JIC reported 51 patients were hospitalized, one of whom is a child admitted at GMH. Of the total number of patients, 10 are in intensive care units.

Of those who are hospitalized, 21 had been vaccinated and 26 not vaccinated, JIC reported. Several patients' vaccination status was not known.