Guam's number of COVID-19-related deaths increased to 41 on Friday.

Two deaths were confirmed Friday evening and one death occurred on Thursday.

The Joint Information Center stated:

• The 41st fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The patient was a 45-year-old man. He was transferred to GMH on Sept. 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Guam Regional Medical City.

• Guam’s 40th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GMH at 7:36 p.m. Friday. The patient was a 56-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was admitted to GMH on Aug. 18 and tested positive upon admission.

“Tonight we lost two more lives to COVID-19. And while we have come to expect loss, no one can fully comprehend the perfect circle of pain this virus can cause around those it touches. We offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We mourn with those who suffer. We recommit ourselves to the task of saving lives. And we will work to be worthy of those we have laid to rest.”

Another patient died at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. He was a 66-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated.

The man was transferred to GMH after testing positive upon admission to Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 28.

“COVID-19 is cold, ruthless, and painfully isolating. We all have to be frontliners to defeat this virus and we must do so at the community level,” she said.

Though Guam has eased some restrictions on dining outdoors and noncontact sports activities, the governor said island residents should not let down their guard.

GovGuam has shifted from a stay-at-home order to a "safer-at-home" advisory based on the governor's executive order issued Thursday.

Wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and hand sanitizing are still a must, according to the administration.

"This shift does not mean we can become complacent. It does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to do what is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning,” the governor said.

Rate of positive tests decreased

On Friday afternoon, 23 people were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 569 tested.

The day's 4% positive rate for COVID-19 cases shows a decrease by more than half compared to the most recent one-week average.

The seven-day rolling average for Guam is 32 positive cases daily and a test positivity rate of 9%, according to GovGuam.

Of the 23 newly reported COVID cases, nine were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 2,286 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

A total of 579 COVID-19 patients are in active isolation.

Of the 2,286 total cases, 2,019 are civilians and 267 are military service members.

The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized at GMH has decreased to 31 as of Thursday. GMH saw 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its peak a few weeks ago. Eleven patients were in GMH's intensive care unit as of Friday evening.