3 more deaths linked to COVID

Guam lost three more people in the fight against COVID-19, the Joint Information Center stated Monday evening.

• Guam’s 53rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Saturday. The patient was a 68-year-old man with an underlying health condition. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 3 and tested positive upon admission.

• The island's 54th COVID-19-related death also occurred at GRMC Sunday. The patient was a 47-year-old woman with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 4 and tested positive upon admission.

• The 55th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:01 p.m. Monday. The patient was a 51-year-old woman with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GMH on Oct. 5 and tested positive upon admission.

“As we continue to mourn those lost in the battle against COVID-19, I am saddened with the news of three more members of our community who have succumbed to this terrible virus. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our condolences and sympathies to their families and friends. You have the support of an island that shares in your sorrow,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late to get help. COVID-19-related or not, the best thing you can do for your health is get treatment. If you’re feeling sick, go to your doctor, or call 311 to reach our Nurse Triage Hotline if you need more information. The sooner you come in, the sooner our doctors and nurses can treat you and help you get better.”

On Monday, there were 54 new COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health out of 609 tested. There were 66 new cases reported on Oct. 2, 64 on Oct. 3, and six on Oct. 4.

Forty-eight cases were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the Philippines and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 2,753 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 804 cases in active isolation and 1,895 not in active isolation, JIC stated.