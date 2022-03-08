Three more COVID-19-related fatalities were reported Tuesday.

According to the government of Guam Joint Information Center:

• The 332nd fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 3. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated with a booster shot. She had underlying health conditions.

• The 333rd fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 4. The patient was an 89-year-old man who was fully vaccinated without a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions.

• The 334th fatality occurred at the GRMC on March 6. The patient was a 67-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with a booster shot. He has had underlying health conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to their friends and families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “If you have not done so, optimize yours and your family’s protection against severe impacts from COVID-19 by getting your full vaccination series and most importantly, your booster shots. This, coupled with adopting a healthier lifestyle to combat comorbidities, could make all the difference in the fight against this deadly virus.”

From March 5-8,, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 295 new cases of COVID-19.

• March 8: 165 of 849 test positive for COVID-19.

• March 7: 12 of 129 test positive for COVID-19.

• March 6: 90 of 500 test positive for COVID-19 (53 cases previously reported).

• March 5: 135 of 706 test positive for COVID-19 (54 cases previously reported).

To date, there have been a total of 45,837 officially reported cases, 334 deaths, 1,704 cases in active isolation, and 43,799 not in active isolation.

Twenty-eight patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, and two of them were undergoing intensive care.