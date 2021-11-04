Three more deaths were reported Thursday evening, raising the island’s COVID-19-related fatalities to 248.

The Joint Information Center reported:

• The 246th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 1. The patient was a 71-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He tested positive on Oct. 31.

• The 247th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3. The patient was a 61-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 28.

• The 248th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 3. The patient was a 48-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 30.

“As we mourn those we have lost to this deadly virus, Jeff, Josh and I send our sympathies to these families,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We, as a community, are capable of coming out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, and we are reminded that our most vital defenses are found in the vaccine and our most useful tool is taking the extra precautions.”

The island’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend.

There were 46 people at local hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, of those 20 were vaccinated and 23 were not.

There were three minors reported as being COVID-19 patients at GMH. There are six people in the intensive care units with four needing ventilators.

97 new cases

There were 97 new COVID-19 cases reported out of 1,149 tests conducted. The JIC reported that 60 of those new cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 18,507 officially reported cases. There are 2,505 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 10.0.

Officials continue to encourage residents to get their booster shots.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

Anyone age 65 years and older

Anyone age 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions

Anyone 18 years and older with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation (e.g. healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire, K-12 teachers and support staff, university faculty, daycare employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, USPS workers, corrections workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers) or institutional settings.

For individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.