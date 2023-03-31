3 more doctors coming to veterans clinic

Veterans on Guam will soon see improvements to the health care services they receive at the Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Dr. Kevin McDermott told the Guam Veterans Commission last week.

At an event held March 24, McDermott explained their progress with several efforts to improve access to veteran health care, one of which requires increased manpower.

“Over the next couple months we plan on having three more primary (doctors) come on board. They are scheduled to come over the summer in various different parts, depending on (human resource) processing, and one is (under a permanent change of station) due to her spouse being active duty. They should be here, roughly, (in) June (or) July. And then, the beginning of September for those three new (primary care managers),” he told the commission.

Guam veterans have long faced challenges with being seen at the clinic as appointment blocks are limited by the number of doctors on the clinic’s roster.

The addition of the three physicians should make it easier for veterans currently under the clinic’s care to get an appointment.

“That should increase our primary care access at the clinic. Due to our being full in panels, it’s hard for us to transfer or accept new people at this exact time in the clinic itself. With that said, we do still refer primary care purposes out to the community,” McDermott said.

Community partners

CBOC is also advancing mental health capacity through a partnership with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, which is adjacent to the clinic in Agana Heights.

"(We are) adding an additional psychiatric support and working to team up with people such as the Naval Hospital to have more therapy-based options,” he said.

Urgent care, used for walk-in patient services for veteran visits, has been updated, McDermott said.

"(International Health Providers) is the new vendor for urgent care beyond (TakeCare FHP Health Center) and sometimes (American Medical Center). One of the initiatives that we are trying to do, like we did in October, is another community call. And we are teaming up trying to either have our own community call event in May or June, versus trying to work on the upcoming (Veterans in Economic Transition Conference) discussions about trying to be involved in that,” he said.

In the next few months, CBOC will offer a new service with the addition of a prosthetic line.

“These are people whose main purpose is to have assistive devices such as braces, and, eventually, when we get up and running, potentially help amputees, such as fabrication of limbs as well,” McDermott said.

He said the devices should be arriving on island this month.

Although these efforts are in progress, right now, veterans are still faced with considerable wait times to see a doctor, especially a specialist.

Sometimes the soonest appointment is “six months down the road,” according to a member of the Veterans Commission who spoke specifically about audiology specialists.

McDermott reassured the commission that CBOC is working to improve the specialty care veterans receive.

“(The) long-term answer (is) we are hoping to get our own audiology booth in the future. But as of today, two months ago we have partnered back up with the Naval Hospital who has taken on audiology appointments,” he said.

The clinic will continue to work with Naval Hospital as a specialty care partner in the meantime.

“Mostly surgical specialty care, since they have access to things like (operating rooms) and such. And then, we are having some increasing tele-options with us as well,” said McDermott. “We have substance abuse that we just started back up this week and others coming down the way.”

As CBOC establishes connections in specialty care, veterans in the community will be kept apprised so they can get in to see the specialists that come to the island.

“I am hoping to have a more readily accessible and, hopefully, not rotating but just an always available process,” McDermott said.