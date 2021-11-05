The deaths of three more Guamanians were linked to COVID-19, the Joint Information Center reported in a press release.

The Thursday release followed another week of somber reporting. Since Oct. 26, the island has lost 21 people to COVID-19. The total COVID-19-related death toll is now 248.

The Joint Information Center reported:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 246th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 1. The patient was a 71-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 31.

The 247th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3. The patient was a 61-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 28.

The 248th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Nov. 3. The patient was a 48-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 30.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended sympathies to the families of those who were lost.

"We, as a community, are capable of coming out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, and we are reminded that our most vital defenses are found in the vaccine and our most useful tool is taking the extra precautions," she said.

Hospitalizations, new cases

The numbers of the island's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are currently on a downward trend.

There were 46 people at local hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, and of those old enough for vaccination, 20 were vaccinated and 23 were not.

There were three minors reported as COVID-19 patients at GMH, who are ineligible for vaccination. There are six people in island hospitals' intensive care units, with four needing ventilators.

There were 97 new COVID-19 cases reported out of 1,149 tests conducted. The JIC reported that 60 of those new cases were identified through contact tracing.

There are now 18,507 officially reported cases in Guam. There are 2,505 people in active isolation. The COVID Area Risk Score is 10.0.

Officials continue to encourage eligible residents to get their booster shots.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups of people are eligible for booster shots at six months or more after their initial series:

Anyone age 65 and older.

Anyone age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Anyone age 18 and older with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation (e.g. health care workers, public safety workers, K-12 teachers and support staff, university faculty, day care employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, mail workers, corrections workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers) or institutional settings.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.